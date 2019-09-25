Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival returns for its 35th year

Philadelphia’s Garden District kicks off the Fall Arts season with over 150 artists, live entertainment, al fresco dining and artisan shopping along Germantown Avenue. Now in its 35th year, the festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Between the 8000 and 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, the festival will offer a wide range of art merchants, family-friendly entertainment, interactive demonstrations and more. Festival admission is free.

“The Fall for the Arts Festival is a cornerstone in our robust events calendar here in Chestnut Hill,” said Philip Dawson, Executive Director of the Chestnut Hill Business District. “Over the past three decades, the festival has drawn artists and visitors from across the region and country to Philadelphia’s Garden District. We hope our Fall for the Arts Festival inspires visitors and locals alike to explore the rich cultural offerings that can be found in our community year-round.”

This year, more than 150 artists and crafters from across the Mid-Atlantic region (and as far away as Hawaii) will line nearly 10 blocks of Germantown Avenue, displaying works in oils, watercolors, sculpture, photography, drawings and fine crafts. Also returning for 2019, the Makers Village will celebrate both the beauty of completed art pieces as well as the act of creating them. Makers Village invites attendees of all ages to experience the joy of creating with interactive activities along with demonstrations in stained glass, weaving, glass blowing, beading, jewelry making, yarn bombing, live painting and more.

The festival, produced by the CHBD and presenting sponsor Glanzmann Subaru, will also offer live entertainment on two stages, al fresco dining and festival foods, shopping along the avenue, amusement rides and family-friendly activities. Fall for the Arts is an annual tradition eagerly anticipated by the more than 25,000 people who attend each year. Other attractions this year include:

Live Ice Sculpting: Get a preview of our February 2020 Chestnut Hill On Ice Festival from 12-2 p.m., as nationally-known ice artist Peter Slavin demonstrates his craft live at 8324 Germantown Ave.

Children’s Amusement Zone: Includes a moon bounce, face-painting, popcorn, cotton candy and train rides. Provided by Pleasant Valley Amusements at 8328 Germantown Ave.

Antique and Classic Cars: At the Venetian Club on 8030 Germantown Ave.

The Stagecrafters Summer Yurt Village: Chestnut Hill’s popular Yurt Village display returns under the direction of the Stagecrafters Theater at 8130 Germantown Ave.

Food and Drink: Explore delicious offerings on the street from the participating vendors, including McNally’s Tavern, Bredenbeck’s Bakery & Ice Cream Parlor, Iron Hill Brewery, Fiesta Pizza, Campbell’s Place, Paris Bistro, Chestnut Grill, Venetian Social Club, Deke’s BBQ Foodtruck and Hardy Funnel Cake Foodtruck.

Live Music: Stages on Germantown Avenue at Bethlehem Pike and Hartwell Lane, plus band performances at Woodale Avenue by the Venetian Club. The Bethlehem Pike stage will feature Dukes of Destiny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and The Rockafillys from 2 to 5 p.m. The Hartwell Lane stage will feature Lincoln Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jon Savage & The Classic Rockers from 2 to 5 p.m.

Live in Philadelphia but want to visit Chestnut Hill? Check out Getaround to instantly rent cars in Philadelphia by the hour or by the day for as little as $5 per hour. Sign up today at Get.co/ChestnutHill to get $50 off your first rental. For directions via car and public transportation, visit ChestnutHillPA.com/Directions