Exhibits, concerts and family events fill a busy fall schedule at Woodmere

by Christine Wolkin

Woodmere Art Museum is gearing up for its Fall 2019 season with a myriad of exhibitions, lectures, gallery talks, family friendly events, movies, music and more. Below is a preview of what visitors can expect this upcoming season.

Exhibitions

Now through Oct. 27, Woodmere celebrates the breadth of its collection with an exhibition of works that have not been on view in recent years. “Overdue: Treasures from the Vault” draws attention to the legacy of the Museum’s founder, Charles Knox Smith, and to that of other important donors, right up to the present day.

Through Nov. 3, together with other museums and organizations around the city, Woodmere commemorates the 50th anniversary of Stonewall with an exhibition of work, “Fifty Years Since Stonewall,” by contemporary self-identified lesbian and gay artists.

Visitors can view colorful and elaborate costumes from the Mummers Parade at the “Golden Slippers: Images of the Mummers from Woodmere Collection” from Nov. 23 through Jan. 5, 2020.

Philadelphia painter Edith Neff’s work is on display from Sept. 21 through Jan. 2020. “Our Town: A Retrospective of Edith Neff” is the first large-scale exhibition of Neff’s work in over two decades and will include firsthand perspectives and commentary from members of the artist’s circle, as well as a chronology of her career.

“Our Town” is coupled with several lectures, gallery talks and events.

Children’s Exhibitions

The Helen Millard Children’s Gallery is featuring a “wordshapes” exhibit from Sept. 7 through Oct. 27. The presentation features diverse drawing, painting and mark-making practices by artists from the Center for Works in Wynnewood.

Additionally, the gallery also will feature “Kids Care 26: Faces and Places in Our Town,” an exhibition of artwork by hundreds of children in the Philadelphia region, to be given as holiday gifts to families in need from Nov. 9 through Dec. 15.

As Woodmere transitions from its fall to winter season, visitors can “deck the halls” at Woodmere with a creative installation of vintage and contemporary decorations that will captivate visitors of all ages. “Merry and Bright II: The Christmas Collection of Jeanette Turnbull” will run from Nov. 23 through Jan. 5, 2020.

Family Happenings

Built from massive straw bales, this year’s Annual Straw Maze is fun for all ages. Entrance to the Museum is free to parents and guardians whose children participate in the family event, which features art fun and storytelling on select dates. Architects Peter Everett Brown and Barbara Ann Sprague of BrownSprague LLC designed the maze, which is sponsored by Michelle McFarland.

Ages 4-11, with adult opening reception:

Friday, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 7-Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$8 per child ($6 for members); $20 ($18 for members) for families of three or more; multiple weekend passes are also available

Saturday, Oct. 19 is Circus Day, an afternoon of fun and performances in and around Woodmere’s Straw Maze. Throughout the afternoon, performers from Circadium: School of Contemporary Circus will demonstrate world-class juggling, acrobatics, and balancing skills for audiences of all ages. Come see the next generation of circus artists and their extraordinary talents. And at 2 and 3:30 p.m., short performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe.

Tuesday Nights at the Movies

On Tuesday nights, Woodmere’s main gallery is transformed into an intimate setting for screenings of rare and underseen films, as well as classics.

Music at Woodmere

Celebrate music at Woodmere with Friday Night Jazz and Classical Saturdays. With professional performers, an acoustically astounding space, and amazing works of art, the concert experience at the museum is like no other. Guests receive drinks and light refreshments with purchase of ticket.

Visit Woodmere’s website for more information about all of its upcoming Fall events.