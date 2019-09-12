45th Annual Irish music and dance festival at Commodore Barry Club this weekend

The Philadelphia Ceili Group’s 45th Annual Irish Traditional Music and Dance Festival this Sept. 12, 13 and 14 is once again fostering and promoting traditional Irish arts and culture in Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley.

This year’s festival has something for everyone – a night of Irish song with some of the very best local singers of Irish traditional songs, hosted by Terry Kane and featuring many local favorites:

A very special Ceili dance with live music by the McGillians & Friends.

A Friday night Rambling House hosted by the River Drivers from Bristol, Pennsylvania, with special guest Brian Ó hAirt, that is bound to be a rollicking good time.

On Saturday the Festival begins at 11 a.m. with “A taste of Philly Sessions” hosted by Chris Brennan-Hagy, free workshops and lectures for current Ceili Group members and students with admission into the Festival on Saturday.

Saturday’s afternoon concert will showcase Ivan Goff and Katie Linanne, followed by the Next Generation, an ensemble of up and coming young musicians. Saturday night is a very special concert featuring Tony DeMarco’s Atlantic Wave (Jonathan Srour, Damien Connelly, Anna Colliton and Alice Smyth) and Donie Carroll.

An Artisan’s Gallery, Irish dance demonstrations, music all day Saturday, Irish Film “shorts” and workshops with internationally known musicians and singers are among activities taking place for the whole family.

The Festival takes place at the Commodore Barry Club in Philadelphia. Known as the “Irish Center,” it is close to train lines and has nearby free parking. 6815 Emlen St. Philadelphia, PA 19119. Click here for more info.