Letters, Aug. 1: Concert help and laying wreaths

Thanks for concert help

Our 71st season of the Pastorius Park Concerts (PPC) finished last Wednesday and the stage is packed away again. I’d like to say a big thank you to all our enthusiastic, hard working team of PPC volunteers without whom the concerts wouldn’t happen:

Bob (The Stage) Rossman, Tia Burke, Aidan Robinson, Art Howe, Barbra Shivy, Brian Rudnick, Denise Chapline, Donald Hantula, Floramae McCarron- Cates and family, Francyne Klein, Hannah Miller, Hillary O’Connell, The Jaeger family, Jay Valinis, Joanne Brady, Joel Zickler, John and Christie Leonard, Kathy Gannon, Larry (stage leveler) McEwen, Maria Vecchiolli, Mike (Ice Man) Chomentowski, Richard Tuttle, Steve (Sharp Shooter) Feistel, Steve (MC) Pearson, Sun Liu, and Tim Smith.

We would also like to thank: our CHCA team (Anne McNiff, Emily Van Sant and Janet Gala); our weekly sponsors (Atria Lafayette Hill, Merrill Lynch – the Nottingham, Walsh, Goodman & Associates, Chestnut Hill Hotel/Market at the Fairway) and advertisers; McNally’s Tavern for bringing the chill; Philadelphia Parks and Recreation; Friends of Pastorius Park; and our friends at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy who sponsored the concessions and welcomed us when the weather didn’t!

Finally, a big thank you to our performers! It was a wonderful season, and we hope you enjoyed it! If you’d like to help us next season contact me at pastoriusparkconcerts@gmail.com

Julie Byrne

Chair, Pastorius Park Concerts for Chestnut Hill Community Association

Laying wreaths at local cemeteries

On Aug. 7, two local cemeteries will be graced by the presence of a distinguished visitor who brushes with British royalty all the time. This distinguished person is the Rev. Rose Hudson- Wilkin, who will lay wreaths on tombs of British soldiers who were killed at the Battle of Germantown Oct. 4, 1777, or who lost their lives during World War I, the Great War. Hudson-Wilkin, a Jamaican-born Church of England priest, has many titles including Chaplain to HRM Queen Elizabeth II and Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

She will visit these forgotten grave sites along with an entourage from the British Officers Club of Philadelphia, a military color guard, the Commonwealth Committee of Greater Philadelphia, assorted Episcopal Clergy, local historians, singers and a bagpiper. At each site, Hudon-Wilkin will lay wreaths, say Words of Remembrance and give her blessing to the British soldiers who lost their lives fighting for their country.

During Hudon-Wilkin’s visit from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, she will be hosted at various sites in Chestnut Hill, including St. Martin in Fields on Sunday for a 4 p.m. Evensong, where you can hear her speak and meet her.

To attend the Aug. 7 cemetery Ceremonies of Remembrance, here are locations and times: Aug. 7, 10 a.m., deBenneville Burial Ground, Green Lane and Broad Street (entrance from Green Lane). Aug. 7, 11:15 a.m., Northwood Cemetery, The Cross of Sacrifice Memorial Site, 1501 Haines St. Anyone interested in the Battle of Germantown or local historical sites or British Royalty is welcome to attend. Free and open to the public.

Marita Krivda Poxon

East Oak Lane

Member, Commonwealth 2019 Committee