CHCA Annual Meeting to feature covered-dish supper

This year’s Chestnut Hill Community Association Annual Meeting is on Thursday, June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Venetian Club, 8030 Germantown Ave. The meeting will include a covered dish dinner provided by the CHCA Board of Directors (beverages not included).

Additionally, several awards will be presented to community members that have made a major impact in Chestnut Hill over the past year. The Chestnut Hill Award will be presented to the Widener and Dixon families, the National Land Trust, the Whitemarsh Foundation and the McCausland family for the preservation of Erdenheim Farm. Julie Byrne will receive the Meritorious Service Award for her work as the chairperson of the Pastorius Park Free Concert Series. Lastly, the Benefactor’s Award will go to the estate of James A. Black, Jr. for the donation to CHCA’s tree-planting and green space initiative.

Dr. William Valerio, the Patricia Van Burgh Allison Director and CEO of Woodmere Art Museum, will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will be presenting Woodmere’s plans for an outdoor sculpture garden and other capital improvements.

The evening will also include the Annual Summary Reports on the CHCA, the Local and the Chestnut Hill Community Fund.

Tickets are free for current CHCA members, as well as anyone who signs up for a membership at the supper. There is a special discounted one-year membership rate of $40 for new members who join at the meeting. Tickets are $10 for non-members and can be purchased at the door. Non-members who wish to purchase tickets can do so on the CHCA website.