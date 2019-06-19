Barker barking enthusiastically about play on Hill stage

by Rita Charleston

“Copenhagen,” by playwright, novelist and comedic writer Michael Frayn, continues at The Stagecrafters through June 23. Directed by David Flagg, the play ran in London for nearly three years, concurrent with a nearly year-long Broadway run. Additionally, it won the Tony Award for Best Play, as well as Best Play awards from the Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics’ Circle.

At its heart, “Copenhagen” is a historical detective story, unfolding against the backdrop of the 20th century’s most consequential events. In 1941 in wartime Denmark Niels Bohr, celebrated Danish physicist, and his wife, Margrethe, welcomed Werner Heisenberg into their home. This former protege and friend from Germany may (or may not) have been working on the atomic bomb for the Germans.

Such a meeting between these two giants of science, who as collaborators 20 years earlier had revolutionized theoretical physics, is known to have taken place. Exactly what they talked about at the time as representatives of opposite sides in a world at war, however, remains conjecture. In the play, Frayn presents an imagined picture of the encounter, treating the audience to a discourse on human relationships, memories, personal convictions and the fate of the world in the atomic age.

Just three actors make up the cast in this production: Joe Herman plays Niels Bohr, Susan Blair portrays his wife, Margrethe, and John Barker stars as Werner Heisenberg.

“It’s difficult to imagine how a play about people discussing atomic physics could hold an audience’s attention,” said Barker, “but it does.”

The proof may lie with Barker’s wife, Gwen, herself an actor, playwright and director.

“She likes to see whatever play I’m in several times,” Barker explained, “but when she heard about this one, she said maybe she’d only see it once. That is, until she saw it on opening night and liked it so much she said maybe she would come back again and again.”

Barker, 55, is originally from Haverford and now lives in Glen Mills. He said he was always interested in becoming an actor and really got involved in high school plays while attending Episcopal Academy.

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I can remember. No one in my family is involved with theatrics, but somehow I was bitten by the bug. And it stuck.”

Off to study his craft at Northwestern University, where he received a B.S. in Theatre, Barker then returned to this area to begin his acting career. He worked diligently, met his wife, and eventually the couple welcomed their son, Chase.

“After he was born in 2003, Chase became my priority, and I took a long hiatus from acting to concentrate on being a father. And I didn’t return to the stage until four years ago.”

But now that he has returned, he’s enjoying his acting roles maybe more than ever.

“I am very fortunate in that I am financially stable and able to concentrate on acting full-time,” Barker said. “And even if others are not in my position and have to work full time, if they have the inclination, becoming an actor can be one of the most fulfilling things they can do. Community theaters won’t turn you away. They’re always looking for new people. When trying out, the worst you can hear is ‘no.’ But it’s absolutely amazing when you hear the word ‘yes.’”

Stagecrafters is located at 8130 Germantown Ave. For tickets, call 215-247-9913, or order them online at TheStagecrafters.org