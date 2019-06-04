PC’s Sammy Siani selected 37th overall in MLB Draft

by Brendan Sample

A year after his older brother, Michael, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, Penn Charter’s Sammy Siani will now look to continue down his own path to the major leagues. A left-handed outfielder, Siani was drafted 37th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The Pirates received an extra selection in Competitive Balance Round A, held in between the first and second rounds of the main draft, after failing to sign their 36th pick, Gunnar Hoglund, last year.

In his senior year at PC, Siani hit .457 with six home runs and 25 RBI. Though he entered the draft ranked by MLB.com as the 43rd-best player, and the top-rated player in the Philadelphia area, he has accepted a scholarship to Duke University. Like his brother last year, he will now have to decide between college and professional baseball.

For now, though, Siani is simply enjoying the thrill that comes with the selection. He said that he was “speechless” in the wake of the selection, and Justin Hanley, PC’s baseball coach, said that “everyone is so excited for Sammy.”

MLB.com lists the recommended bonus for the 37th pick as $2 million, which is the same amount that Michael received last year. In 47 games this year with the Reds’ Class A affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, Michael is hitting .190 with four home runs and nine RBI.

The Phillies, meanwhile, selected shortstop Bryson Stott from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with their first pick – 14th overall – in the draft.