Learn how your business can attract and retain happy employees and customers

With record low unemployment levels and a crowded media landscape, every business wants to know how to better engage its talent and clients.

The Rotary Club of Chestnut Hill will share ideas during a free presentation by revenue strategist Gail Bower, called “The Truth About Money + Mission: The New Partnership to Drive Business Growth,” on Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave.

Bower will discuss ways businesses can deepen connections with their communities and better leverage mission-driven or philanthropic activities, driving what she calls “ROM,” or Return on Mission.

Attendees will learn about trends that are positively impacting this strategy, three steps to get started and how nonprofit and for-profit partnerships can be stronger and bolder. Bower’s presentation is based on a forthcoming book, called “Money + Mission: The New Partnership to Engage Employees, Customers and Communities While Driving Business Growth.”

Bower is the founder and president of Bower & Co. Consulting LLC, a strategy firm that works with mission- or purpose-driven organizations to uncover and develop reliable sources of revenue that also drive their social or environmental missions. To learn more, visit GailBower.com. For more information about The Chestnut Hill Rotary Club, email info@chestnuthillrotary.org