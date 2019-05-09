Mother’s Day and Local additions

This Sunday marks the most important holiday on the American calendar: Mother’s Day.

Cynics like to whine about those holidays that are the contrivance of greeting card companies: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, etc. But let’s be honest. No number of days to honor mothers is adequate.

I know you, faithful readers of the Local, don’t need to be reminded. Make sure you treat your mother well every day, but also be sure to go the extra mile on Sunday.

There’s no artful way to make a transition to what I want to write about for the remainder of this space, so I’ll do so abruptly. We at the Local are busy trying to give all readers more for their money. This week finds the debut of two of those features, and there’s more to come.

In line with the theme of Mother’s Day is a debut of a regular column from former Daily News food writer and Flourtown resident, April Lisante. For her debut, Listante spoke with the good people of Cake, who gave her a breakfast recipe to share with our readers.

In future issues, Lisante will talk to local restaurateurs and chefs about seasonal recipes, new food developments and restaurant happenings. I think she’ll become a favorite read.

Also making a debut is a column on historic homes by Local architectural historian, lecturer, editor, writer and charity auctioneer George McNeely. Recently returned to the area from New York City, McNeely will write regularly about both the area’s historic homes and the efforts to preserve them.

This week, he writes about Keewaydin, the estate at Moreland and Cherokee, a portion of which was damaged by fire earlier this year. There’s a very strong chance that that portion of the home, a detached structure that was used as the servants quarter for the larger estate, will be razed and replaced with new construction. McNeely discusses the home’s history and present efforts to prevent its loss.

In addition to those offerings, we are working on more additions that we hope to announce soon, including a recurring column on interior and exterior home design, and a column on local and popular music. And we hope to do all of this while still bringing you the local news, features and events you’ve come to expect from us.

And of course, I’m always interested in your suggestions. Email me at pete@chestnuthilllocal.com

Thanks for reading.

Pete Mazzaccaro