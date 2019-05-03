CHCA board connects with Sen. Haywood’s office, wraps up annual appeal

by Brendan Sample

With Art Haywood now into his second term as Pennsylvania State Senator for the 4th District, his office is looking to make stronger connections to leadership groups in the district, including the Chestnut Hill Community Association. That was the intent when Haywood’s District Director, Jordan Brunette, spoke at the CHCA board meeting on Thursday, April 25.

Though there was no urgent news that needed to be discussed, Brunette felt that it was still important to reach out and establish a personal connection. She informed all CHCA members that they can contact Haywood’s district office in Mt. Airy for a variety of issues, including helping to ease communication with organizations such as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Philadelphia Parking Authority. She also took questions on REAL IDs, which will take effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

“As a community, if you guys need something, I would encourage you to call our office and tell us, even if it’s something city, federal or if it’s something where you might think, ‘Why would I contact my state legislator’s office?’” Brunette said. “You don’t know until you call us.

“People call us for things you would never think to call about, including squirrels in their attic, dumping on the street, social security issues and everything else. We’re not an office that says, ‘You need to contact your councilperson’ or ‘You need to contact your federal representative.’ We really try to be an office that will help manage and bridge that, and be kind of a liaison between entities if that’s the kind of support you need.”

With the Annual Appeal now officially closed, Kathi Clayton revealed that the fundraiser had ultimately raised just over $65,000. Just as the campaign was about to close at the end of March, the CHCA received an offer from an anonymous donor for $7,500 if that amount could also be raised in additional funds by April 14. Clayton expressed her gratitude toward her fellow board members for their help during the appeal, and also suggested writing thank-you letters at the next executive committee meeting as a way to further thank donors.

Membership figures were also a topic of discussion, as the CHCA gained 10 new members from its membership table at the Clover Market on April 7. The table also featured a beta run of a membership survey the board is hoping to revise and send out to members to gauge opinions on the CHCA. One particular change that some members have expressed interest in enacting is setting up an automatic renewal for memberships, though other members’ opposition will warrant further discussion on the matter.

Looking ahead to the next two months, the board emphasized several important dates for members to note. The Water Tower Recreation Center will hold its Comcast Cares Day on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is still looking for volunteers to help clean up the grounds. Deadlines for the Annual Community Awards and nominations for new board members are May 10 and 17, respectively. These results will be revealed at the CHCA Annual Meeting, which is now set for June 27 at the Venetian Club. The board is currently looking for an informational speaker for the meeting.

The next CHCA Board of Directors meeting is set for Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.