Norwood students raise money for pediatric cancer

by Peter Elliott

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy students recently held a walk-a-thon called “Color-Walk” to raise money for Go4theGoal, a local charity that raises funds for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“Our purpose for the walk is to promote awareness about pediatric cancer and to raise funds for Go4theGoal,” said Alexis Ventresca, student council president and lead organizer of the event. “We especially liked this organization because it supports positive experiences for kids battling cancer and helps them achieve a personal goal or dream.”

“Each year, NFA’s student council selects a kid-focused charity to support,” said Tammi Durfee, a Spanish teacher at NFA and student council moderator. “We thought this was a good choice, and we knew our community would be motivated to participate and raise money. It was a success.”

The student council began planning for the “Color Walk” this past winter. Students were invited to participate in the walk by buying an official NFA Color Walk t-shirt and raising money through walking the course. Students were also encouraged to buy Go4theGoal’s $5 “Lace Up” shoelaces, with $4 of that purchase used to help children with cancer.

The “Color Walk” began on Tuesday afternoon, April 16, starting with an open reflection, a pep rally and a performance of the national anthem. More than 400 students, led by student council officers, walked around the course and were spray-painted with the schools colors, blue and gold, upon completion of the course.

One group of students participating in the walk-a-thon were the Smith brothers: Ethan (fifth grade), Ryan (third grade), Samuel (first grade) and Jacob (Kindergarten). The four brothers walked with a special purpose this year, as their cousin, Nate, is currently battling lymphoblastic lymphoma.

“I think the boys have learned so much about the strength of mind and body and what prayer can do while witnessing Nate’s journey,” mother Amy Smith said.

Peter Elliott is a Local intern and a journalism student at La Salle University.