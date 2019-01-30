Winter festival this weekend in Chestnut Hill

This February 1 and 2, Chestnut Hill gears up to beat the winter blues with the totally reimagined Chestnut Hill on Ice event, bringing two days of ice-themed attractions, including a pop-up ice skating rink, live ice carving, a yurt village and an ice bar.

Formerly known as Valentine’s On Ice, this year’s event will bring back world-renowned ice sculptor Peter Slavin and Philadelphia’s own Ice Sculpture Philly combined with cold weather activities, cozy comforts, restaurant/retail specials and more.

One of the more notable attractions this year will be the “Iceless Ice Skating Rink.” Taking place only on Saturday, attendees will be able to glide across a 960 square-foot iceless rink. Skates in varying sizes and walkers for non-skaters will be available on-site. Skating admission is $10 per person and includes complimentary refreshments at the Hot Chocolate Bar and Maple Syrup Bar.

During the two-day event, the Avenue will have five “warming stations” stocked with fire pits, wine and cheese tastings, hot beverages and snacks. There will also be “Chili” specials.

“I CH” Photo Spots: share the love on social and snap a photo in front of two giant red hearts on Germantown Avenue.

The two-day event will take place along Germantown Avenue on Friday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 2 from 12 to 5 p.m. Attendance is free. Other activities are pay-as-you-go.