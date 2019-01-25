Synchronicity, cosmic choreography, dance their way to St. Paul’s

by Barbara Sherf

The concept of synchronicity actually came into play in bringing Dianne Seaman to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church this Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for a program sponsored by the Center for Contemporary Mysticism (CCM).

Synchronicity is a concept, first introduced by analytical psychologist Carl Jung, which holds that events are “meaningful coincidences” if they occur with no causal relationship yet seem to be meaningfully related.

A frequent contributor to the Journal of the Association of Past Life Research and Therapy and The International Journal of Regression Therapy, Seaman, who lives just outside of Reading, PA, is currently working on a book on the subject of synchronicity.

A Psychological Astrologer, Regression Therapist, and Spiritual Energy Coach with over 30 years’ experience, Seaman has taught at Columbia University in NYC as well as Jung Societies and Regression Therapy conferences nationwide.

She shared her thoughts on a topic that is near and dear to her heart. “It’s all about this idea of connectedness and bringing the interior part of ourselves and the external world together. It is the interconnection between us and the divine mind,” Seaman shared in a 90-minute interview.

Seaman asks the question whether left-brain or logical thinking is the only organizing principle in our universe? She believes that there is a way of perceiving reality as a “whole,” one that engages the mystical right brain and offers the capacity to make intuitive connections within that wholeness.

“The principle of synchronicity is based upon the concept that a pattern larger than the human scale already exists. Everything and everyone is a part of that pattern and is thereby inter-connected,” Seaman said.

Seaman cites Jung, who wrote: “To know that there is an order and to be continuously aware that I am part of it, seems enough to remain in touch with spirit.”

With a background in biology and ecology, Seaman worked in the Horticultural Department at the Fernbank Science Center in the Atlanta area for several years. That is where she met Carol Irwin, wife of Joe Irwin, the CCM Coordinator. Carol was volunteering in the greenhouse and she and Seaman had a host of interesting conversations. Seaman kept in touch with the now-Flourtown-based couple and upon moving to Pennsylvania reconnected, setting the stage for her upcoming talk.

“I believe we have a soul family that keeps circling around us, and through our many conversations in that greenhouse, we connected and stayed connected,” said Seaman, who cautions that one must not let the ego get in the way of actual synchronistic events with what we read into an occurrence. “Not all coincidences are synchronicities. The ego can hijack an event, and so what I do is pray for discernment every day. May I discern the difference between a divine message and my ego’s hijacking it.”

A student of modern dance in her 20s, Seaman, who is working on a book on the topic of synchronicity, talks about a term she has coined, “Cosmic Choreography,” that came out of her love of dance.

“There are so many quotes on dance and synchronicity and the constant moving of things in our life. Movement is connected to the divine. We have to step back and move forward on faith, and only in that movement do we have the echoing back of the divine mind and presence that is orchestrating behind the scenes,” Seaman effused.

Part of her email address has the word “sunyata” a Buddhist term she defines as “dynamic emptiness.”

“I think that many are afraid that a void in any area of life is empty, and emptiness tends to have a negative connotation in our culture. Because of this, people can get anxious and arbitrarily rush to fill it in. But if the motivation is fear, we could force something and not get good results. The alternative is to allow, to trust that out of the living, dynamic emptiness, the right thing will emerge,” said Seaman.

Citing theologian Matthew Fox, who has explored this realm, Seaman agrees with his belief that the young are yearning to hear that their lives are a part of a universal plan or design, and the work of their lives is a cosmic investment and not a trivial one.

“Fox adds that youth are telling of their despair in being cut off from this greater whole, this spiritual dimension, in the increasing number of addictions. I would add to that the increasing number of suicides,” Seaman added. “I think our educational system educates the left brain, and we eliminate anything that doesn’t fit into its structure or dismiss it as not real. We need to educate people from childhood about the concepts of creativity, intuition, meditation and tapping into both the left and right brain.”

Seaman allows time to be in silence and listens to the prods that come out of it that spur further creativity in her insightful and descriptive writing.

“Anytime we drop down from head to whole body, we go into intuitive knowing. That is where we create, whether it is artwork, poetry, writing or music. We need to take the time to be in silence, which is something that is hard to come by in our culture of social media, the 24/7 news cycles and multitasking,” she noted. “I think this is all impacting us in very detrimental ways. Making space for silence is critical, for without it our mental health is negatively impacted.”

For more information on this or other events, including videos of past speakers and a host of resources, go to the Center for Contemporary Mysticism at contemporarymysticism.org