Hill woman dies in W. Moreland Ave. fire

by Sue Ann Rybak

An elderly woman died in a blaze inside her home in Chestnut Hill.

Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at 540 W. Moreland Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 19, and arrived around 9:35 p.m. to find heavy fire on the first floor.

According to Kathy Matheson, a spokeswoman for the Fire Marshal Office, “It was difficult for firefighters to move around in the home due to the amount of belongings.”

James Garrow of the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office told the Local the woman’s name was Carolyn Metcalf. She died from smoke inhalation. He did not have Metcalf’s age.

The fire was placed under control at 9:53 p.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

