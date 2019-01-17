Cat adoptions, Jan. 17

SUGARPLUMP is a 13-year-old ebony kitty who has been wishing for a loving home since September! Please watch this video and help bring sweet Sugarplump home for the New Year! She’s available via ACCT Philly. Contact: Adopt@ACCTPhilly.org

THE CENTER OF ATTENTION: Mitch is a young, handsome gray tabby who loves attention and the company of humans. This large, muscular guy loves to be the center of attention. He was recently rescued from the streets after sustaining trauma to his mouth. He is completely healthy now, tested and fully vetted. For more details: Brendascatrescue.org or 215-872-1636.