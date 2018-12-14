After 10 years, Mt. Airy rock band on path to stardom

by Len Lear

They may not be the Rolling Stones, but the Mt. Airy-based rock band, Restorations, just may be a household name if they maintain momentum on their uphill trajectory. According to local music writer Matt Cohen, “It’s been 10 years since Restorations formed, and in that time they’ve accomplished more than most bands could hope for in that time: Three LPs, a handful of EPs and tours all over the world — from basement shows with an audience of 15 to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk to music festivals with crowds of thousands.

“Ten years is a long time for any band, but for Jon Loudon, Dave Klyman, Ben Pierce, Dan Zimmerman and Jeff Meyers, Restorations is more than being in a band; it’s being a part of a family — a Philadelphia music scene that’s grown to support and be supported by hundreds of musicians, fans and friends. That kind of support is timeless.”

With a new album, “LP5000,” their fourth, which has already attracted attention from NPR, WHYY and others, and a tour on the horizon, Restorations is due for a major breakout. “We’ve always had the same goal,” said Loudon, 36, lead singer, guitarist and Mt. Airy resident. “That’s if it keeps working, great. I’m always surprised this still has legs after all this time.”

According to Cohen, the new album has “everything that fans have come to love about Restorations: anthemic heartland rock-and-roll replete with mile-wide riffs, psychedelic chooglin’ and too many guitars. Over the course of production, the band took the time to examine these seven songs, rip them apart and rebuild them from the bottom up.”

“We spent a ton of time deconstructing, trying different arrangements and exploring the material in a way we’ve never had time for previously,” Loudon explained. “What we came into the studio with and what we left with were two completely different albums.”

All the band members are in their mid-30s. They met playing in punk and hardcore bands over the years. “The scene in Philadelphia while we were in college was very tight-knit,” said Loudon. “What was intended to be a quiet bar band project quickly took us all over the world and back.”

How did they come up with the name “Restorations”? “At the time, I wanted to get back to just creating music and not worrying about the next step. Very simple, but I wanted the name to reflect the intention of the project.”

The band has played several hundred gigs over the years. Locally they have played “almost everywhere.” Their favorite Philly venues have been Johnny Brendas, The First Unitarian Church and The Boot & Saddle.

Their greatest experience on stage, though, happened “when we played our first show in Australia, and people knew the words to our songs. That was pretty overwhelming. Really, any time we’ve pushed how far we thought we could go and people showed up was a great experience.”

Loudon, a native of Cheltenham, went to Tyler School of Art at Temple University from 2001-2005. Guitarist Ben Pierce also lives in Mt. Airy, and guitarist Dave Klyman lives in Germantown. “Being able to work out here surrounded by trees has been very helpful, creatively,” said Loudon. “Mt Airy’s an inspiring place to be. People here are kind, and I love the park. The only thing I don’t like are all the ugly new condos going up, but I guess that’s everywhere now.”

Did Loudon always want to be a musician? “Absolutely. Both of my parents are musicians, and it was a huge part of my life growing up. Going to shows in Philly growing up cemented it at an early age. I listened to everything I could get my hands on: Green Day, The Roots, Radiohead. I’d spend hours at The Wall or Tower Records listening to absolutely everything on the listening stations.”

What is the band’s ultimate goal? “Our goal is to keep making music. Being in this band is a blast, and I can’t believe we get to keep doing it year after year.”

What is the best advice Loudon ever received? “You’re from Philadelphia. Play facing the audience.”

Which talent that Loudon does not have would he most like to have? “I wish I could play drums. I’m so bad at them. It’s embarrassing.”

For more information about Restorations, visit restorations.bandcamp.com