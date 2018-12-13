Acting by classical pianist in harmony on Mt. Airy stage

by Rita Charleston

Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!,” presented by the Quintessence Theater Group, has been extended and continues at the Sedgwick Theater in Mt. Airy through Dec. 30. Directed by Alex Burns, the group’s Artistic Director, the show takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England following the young orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates the London underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family and most importantly, for love. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving but charismatic Fagin.

Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and former Shakespeare Theatre Company ensemble member Wallace Acton makes his Quintessence and Philadelphia debut as Fagin. A longtime friend of Alex Burns, Acton accepted the role believing it would be fun to see the city and his old friend again. “And it was,” Acton insisted. “I just didn’t expect it to be so difficult. I’m 54, so at my age, the old body doesn’t work as well as it once did, and the physicality of this role can be difficult at times.”

Nevertheless, the chance to work with his old friend, explore Fagin’s world and be housed throughout the run in Mt. Airy has turned out to be very satisfying.

Raised in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., Acton was a competitive classical pianist before deciding to turn his attention to the theater. “I always had a predilection for being creative, but I think I fell in love with the theater when I was in grade school.” While in the third grade, little Acton was cast as the third shepherd in the school’s Christmas pageant. “He was the wry, sardonic shepherd, and I got a big laugh and lots of applause playing the part. And that’s when I learned the kind of power an actor could have over an audience.”

Later, while studying at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Acton says he tried to combine both his love of music and the theater, but one day his professors said he had to choose. He chose the theater. “It wasn’t a very difficult choice. I had spent so many years alone on a piano bench that I thought it might finally be better for me to belong to a community.”

And so it was. After graduating from college, Acton took some time off to travel before returning to Washington. Aside from working for almost a decade with the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Acton appeared with many other theater companies in the area in roles that won him recognition and rewards. And now he’s back with his friend from their days working at the Shakespeare Theatre Company together and playing Fagin, whom Acton calls “an interesting chap whose journey is interesting for both me and the audience.” Also enjoyable for both the actor and the audience are the timeless songs that highlight the show, including “As Long As He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” “Where Is Love” and many more.

And then there’s this lovely community called Mt. Airy. Now making New York City his home, Acton is thoroughly enjoying his time here. He says, “I like that Mt. Airy still retains a degree of authenticity. I like seeing the old buildings, the architecture, the cobblestone streets. I like having the trails to run on. And most of all, I love the sense of history I feel here.”

For the future, Acton doesn’t like to think too much about it. “I’ve never been one to project too far into the future because when you’re a performer you are dependent on others to hire you for work. So my only hope is that I can continue down this path and keep working on shows with strong directors who have as much love for the theater as I do.”

“Oliver” continues at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave. For tickets, call 215-987-4450.