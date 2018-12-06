Rabb to host Holiday Open House Dec. 19

State Rep. Chris Rabb announced that he will host a Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at his district office located at 7216 Germantown Ave.

“I’m always excited for the chance to hear from my constituents and to celebrate the holidays together,” Rabb said. “But it’s also important to keep in touch and to make sure that fellow community members know how to apply for and access programs like LIHEAP that can be crucial for keeping the heat on during these cold winter months.”

District office staff will be available to assist constituents with applications and information on LIHEAP, SEPTA Key and Property Tax Rent Rebate assistance programs, or other state-related issues.

Refreshments such as hot chocolate, coffee, tea and dessert will be available.

Contact the district office at (215) 242-7300 for more information.