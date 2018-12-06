CH Hospital workers ratify three-year contract agreement with Tower Health

by Sue Ann Rybak

Tower Health and Chestnut Hill Hospital and members of the SEIU Healthcare union, they had completed negotiations on a contract arrangement that will last three years.

A majority of the workers at the hospital are members of SEIU.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Tower Health and SEIU team members involved in the ongoing negotiations,” said Clint Matthews, Tower Health President and CEO. “This contract is a positive development for our patients, the hospital, and the Chestnut Hill Community.”

Jeanette Oakley, a unit secretary at Chestnut Hill Hospital and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union chapter president, said reaching an agreement “was a difficult process for both sides.”

“But when we stand together and work with management to solve our problems, we all win,” she said. “And this contract is a big win for everyone.”

According to a statement from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the new contract not only improves [Chestnut Hill Hospital Healthcare Workers’] “wages, establishes pay equity, and increases access to affordable healthcare,” but, “secures seniority protections for workers and makes significant advances in job security, paid time off, and retirement and education funding.”