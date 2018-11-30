NFA students continue giving tradition through Thanksgiving Outreach

Annually, the Norwood-Fontbonne Academy community joins together to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need. The school partners with law firm, Stradley Ronon, to participate in this outreach tradition to collect food, pantry items, and holiday decor to create a Thanksgiving meal for 50 families. The food is blessed during the school’s Thanksgiving liturgy before being delivered by NFA sixth graders to Visitation parish in Kensington. Outreach to families in need is an important element of NFA’s mission and vision and a way for the NFA community to love inclusively during the holiday season through the beauty of giving and receiving.