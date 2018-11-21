Cat adoptions, Nov. 22

AUTUMN IS LOVELY: Autumn is a young (under a year) Torbie who was thrown outdoors in North Philly with her 5-week-old kitten. She was too thin to even produce milk but is now healthy and fully vetted. Contact Brendascatreacue.org at 215-872-1636. Autumn is on display at the BCR adoption room at Petsmart, Plymouth Meeting.

HAVE FAITH: Faith is a petite, young (approx. one year old), richly colored brown & black tabby with a face as round as the full moon. She is very loving and was rescued from a very dangerous situation. She is tested and fully vetted. Contact Brendascatrescue.org at 215-872-1636.