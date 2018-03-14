Crime Report, March 15: Purse pocket picked

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from March 5 to March 11, 2018.

March 9. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue on March 8 at approximately 6:33 p.m. A woman told police that while she was at work an unknown person went into her purse and took $600 out of her wallet. The unknown person then hid her purse. The woman told police she will be reviewing the security camera.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.