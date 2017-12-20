Crime Report, Dec. 21: One burglary and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.

Dec. 15. Burglary on the 8000 block of Seminole Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. A woman told police that she didn’t lock the doors to her house and when she returned she noticed the back door open and all the dresser drawers in the upstairs bedroom were open. Several pieces of jewelry, a necklace, six watches and several rings were stolen. The items are valued at $1,000.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 8300 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. A woman told police that she received notification from three credit card companies: Amazon, Chase and Wells Fargo, that her cards had been used at a CVS store. The woman told police she didn’t give anyone permission to use the cards. The credit cards were taken from the woman’s pocketbook that was hanging on the back of her chair while she was at the restaurant. She believes the incident might have been caught on tape.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – one burglary and one theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.