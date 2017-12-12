Crime Report: One burglary and one recovered stolen vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.

Dec. 8. Burglary on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 8:03 a.m. A witness told police he saw Elbert Wilson break into the above apartment from which he was evicted from since Nov. 21, 2017. The man was arrested. Nothing was reported taken. Damage to the door valued at $300.

Dec. 9. Recovered stolen vehicle, prior to reporting, on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue. Keystone Ambulance #640 (PA TAG EV3-5980) was taken from Episcopal Hospital (102 E. Lehigh Ave.) with keys in vehicle. The vehicle is valued at $80,000. Jamre Vargas arrested on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Community Crime Meeting

Dec. 18

7 p.m.

Wadsworth Library

1500 Wadsworth Ave.

The community is invited to learn about the status of crime in Police Sector Area 4, which covers Cedar Brook, Chestnut Hill, and parts of Mt. Airy. Come learn about the status of crime in your neighborhood. This meeting is a great opportunity for the community to talk directly to a 14th district police officer about any concerns or questions they have regarding crime in their neighborhood. For more information about community crime meetings in your area call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3140 or go to http://www.phillypolice.com/districts/14th/index.html.