Crime Report: One aggravated assault, two auto thefts, and two thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2017.

Nov. 27. Auto theft on the 8000 block of Roanoke Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 26. A woman told police that she saw her vehicle on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. and when she came outside on Nov. 27 around 10 a.m. the vehicle was gone. The woman told police that there was a spare set of keys left in the center console of the car. The car is valued at $18,000. Taken 2015 Honda Gray Civic PA JYF-8636.

Nov. 27. Theft from vehicle on Nov. 19 at approximately 3:30 p.m. A woman told police she parked her 2006 Toyota Corolla in a parking lot on the unit block of Valley Green Road. When she returned to her vehicle, an unknown person had pried open her driver side door and removed two credit cards and one debit card from her purse, which was left inside the trunk.

Nov. 27. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. The owner told police that between 2 – 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2017 an unknown person broke into the trunk of his Chevy Cavalier. A visa credit card was taken. The card was used at several stores including Best Buy, VAP Express and Polo RL in Limerick, Pa. The total items were valued at $3,158.92.

Nov. 28. Auto theft on the 7900 block of Saint Martin Lane at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 28. A woman told police she heard dogs barking and went outside to investigate. Once outside, she saw her 2014 Gray Mercedes ML 350 with Pennsylvania license no. KHR-3955 being driven out of her driveway by an unknown person. The vehicle is valued at $36,000.

Nov. 29. Aggravated Assault on the 7800 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 29. A man told police that his girlfriend poked his forehead with her hand and then proceeded to punch him once in the chest causing him to collapse. The report was taken from the Chestnut Hill Hospital emergency room.

Dec. 1. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of W. Willow Grove Avenue. Owner parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Philadelphia Cricket Club between 10:30 a.m. and 11:38 a.m. An unknown person smashed the front door glass and removed the following items: one Louis Vuitton Handbag with suede lining ($3,500) containing one Costco Citibank Visa, one Gap Signature Visa, one USAA ATM card, one Bank of America Informa Visa, three gift cards (Saks 5th Avenue, J Crew, TJ Maxx valued at $200) and one driver’s license. The items are valued at approximately $3,731.00.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – one aggravated assault, two auto thefts and two thefts from vehicles.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.