Crime Report, Nov. 30: One Auto Theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Nov. 21. Auto theft on the 7800 block of Winston Road. A 2016 Red Subaru X-Trek was taken between Nov. 20 at 9:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 5:45 a.m. The vehicle is valued at $18,000.

Summary: One crime for the week – one auto theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.