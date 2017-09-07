Crime Report: Three thefts, one stolen car and a theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Aug. 28 to Sept 3, 2017.

Sept. 1. Theft on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police she received an alert that one of her credit cards had been used fraudulently. When she went to check on the card, she discovered her wallet missing from her handbag. Taken: driver’s license, credit cards and $50 cash.

Sept. 1. Auto theft on 7700 block of Stenton Ave. A man parked his 2001 Honda Accord in a lot. When he returned, the car was gone.

Sept. 2. Theft from 7800 block of Germantown Ave. A woman returned to her parked car to find it ransacked. Only things taken were pencils and scissors worth less than $50. Her car was not damaged in any way.

Sept 3. Theft from 200 block of E. Gravers Lane. A man told police he left his black 2016 Trek bicycle in his driveway and went into his house. When he came back outside, the bike was gone. Police found the bicycle at Allens Lane and Germantown Avenue and returned it to the owner. Missing were some tools and a saddlebag kept on the bike.

Sept. 3. Theft on 300 block of E. Gravers Lane. Two Razor scooters were taken from the back yard of a property. Police later saw juveniles on the stolen scooters. When approached by police the juveniles ran leaving the stolen scooters behind. Property was returned; no arrests were made.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – Three thefts, one thefts from vehicles, and one auto thefts.

