Letters: Leash free time for dogs good in theory…

Posted on , updated on by Pete Mazzaccaro

Leash-free time for dogs won’t work at Pastorius Park

Thank you to Joe Brown and Tracy Gardner, for their measured and thoughtful insights and suggestions about dog use in Pastorius Park. This is topic has certainly provoked quite a conversation. [Local. June 29]

While I did enjoy Joe’s well written letter, he (and others) seem not to realize when making suggestions for hours of off-leash dog use, that there are homes with people living in them immediately surrounding the park on all sides, and that Pastorius Park isn’t in the middle of a sprawling complex of ball fields.

Pastorius Park is our back (and front) yard. I would like to suggest that Joe please invite dogs to his backyard between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.and see how he feels about it after about a week.  I will buy him a drink at the bar of his choice in Chestnut Hill if he thinks that it was “just great.”

And I am assuming that Joe must not be from Philadelphia or he would know that ranting on the Internet and other venues and having shouting matches in the park is a time honored, much loved tradition here.

This isn’t about Hillers being more “super” responsible or somehow better than those from outside of Chestnut Hill.  It more pertains to the fact that someone (if already inclined to be uncaring) who drives back to their community in Wyndmoor or Blue Bell doesn’t really have to care the same way about our community or neighbors if their dog barks incessantly for three hours straight or knocked someone over while they sit on a bench and smoke and ignore their dog   because they have no physical or emotional investment in this community or with the people living here.

They come. They poop. They leave. They don’t have to run into the neighbor that their dog jumped on when at the block party the next day, or at the hardware store every week, or need help from that same neighbor when shoveling out their sidewalk the next winter.  And, most people from Chestnut Hill stopped walking their dogs in Pastorius Park long ago because of the volume of and aggressiveness of the dogs there, including me.

Having a designated leash-free dog time in the park is a wonderful idea – in theory. But then there is that pesky enforcement issue to contend with again: Who will enforce the designated leash-free dog times and check dog registrations to be sure that they are current? Private security patrols hired by Fairmount Park?  The dog owners themselves? Special police personnel assigned solely to Pastorius Park? Bwahahaha. Enough said. Really.

Jeanne Andrews
Chestnut Hill

  • JoeB

    Glad you enjoyed my letter Jeanne, I wanted to clarify a few things.

    First, as I mentioned in my letter, I do indeed live in Philadelphia – for the better part of 20 years. The last few of which, I have lived very close to Pastorious (1 block away). I walk through the park daily, on my way to drop off and pick up my kids from school & daycare. I often pickup trash and remind people of the leash law.

    I totally sympathize with your sentiment, I really do. However, what your letter is lacking is a solution. Although I believe the ideal outcome (for me at least) is strict adherence to the leash law, based on the history here, I don’t think that is realistic.

    What I (and others) have proposed – a daily 6am-9am off leash window – may limit the number of dogs at the park. For example, if I live in Montgomery county, having a restricted window might deter me from ever going because it might not fit within my schedule. Of course your comment about enforcement is true… that needs to happen regardless of what direction we go.

    Another benefit of an “allowed time” is that it more clearly communicates that other times are “not allowed”. I believe this concession will sway many dog owners to follow the rules.

    Another alternative which has been suggested is a dog enclosure, which I think is a very bad idea. That will greatly increase dog traffic (wear&tear) to the park (not decrease) and does little to protect smaller dogs. As an added aside, it also flys in the face of the parks vision as a quiet place of reflection.

    As far as the age old tradition of yelling and shouting… i’m totally keeping it alive…

    While at Pastorius the other day I saw a man with 2 pitt bulls off leash. When I approached him and politely reminded him that all dogs need to be on a leash he said “oh I know, I don’t care”. I told him that my kid was knocked into the pond a while ago by an off leash dog. He responded “then you should keep your kid on a leash”. I got angry and took a picture of him and then he said he was “going to cut my f’ing throat” so I called 911.

    Here is a pic of him: https://ibb.co/k9DoA5

    Oh, i’m totally up for a drink… but i don’t want dogs barking in my yard at 6am 😉



...