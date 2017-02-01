Crime Report , Jan 22-28: One robbery, two thefts from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2017.

Jan. 22. Theft from vehicle. A man told police that his vehicle was parked in front of his home on the 200 block of East Mermaid. It was not locked. The man said at approximatly 8:30 p.m., an unknow person removed the following items: one Polo wallet containing various IDs, credit cards and a Social Security card was taken from the center console of his vehicle. The items are valued at approximately $120.

Jan. 24. Robbery by handgun. A man told police that at approximately 4:25 a.m. on the unit block of Chestnut Hill Ave. an unknown man pointed a gun at him and stole keys to a vehicle, a cell phone and a wallet containing cash and credit cards. The items are valued at $21,620.00.

Jan. 27. Theft from vehicle. A man told police that at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the unit block of Valley Green Park an unknown person removed his passenger side front door lock and took the following items: one bag containing a laptop, two GO PROS, and 10 SD memory cards.

Summary: Three crimes – one robbery and two thefts from vehicles.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information, call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.