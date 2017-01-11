Crime Report: Jan 1 – 7

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2017.

Jan. 2 Theft from vehicle on Unit Block Hilltop Rd. Owner found his vehicle with a broken driver’s side window. Various small items were taken with a value of approximately $10.

Jan 4. Unit Block of East Willow Grove Ave. A woman who kept belongings in an office at the property received a call that someone had been seen taking garbage bags out of the office. The woman confronted the person IDed as carrying the garbage bags, and the woman admitted to stealing approximately $1,150 worth of clothing, shoes, cosmetics and other property. No arrest was made.

Jan 5 100 block W. Evergreen Avenue. Police arrested Mark Jones of East Germantown after he attempted to robtwo people walking on Evergreen Avenue. The complainants said Jones followed them from a breakfast spot on the Avenue, knocked her over and reached into her pockets, demanding money.

Three crimes committed for the week, One theft from a vehicle, one theft and one robbery.