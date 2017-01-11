Letters: Jan 12

Trumping Trump

Since the president-elect is such a narcissist and greedy hog, always seeking the media’s attention with his tweets and self-absorbed statements, why doesn’t the media pay less attention to his dribble and focus more on other people in his administration?

Let them, instead of him, become more the spokespersons for this Republican-controlled government

William Hengst

Mt. Airy

Looking for help

I am writing to request postcards with historical or geographic information about your region from readers. My 5th grade class is collecting postcards from all 50 states as part of our U.S. history studies. We would like to learn more about your area, I appreciate it.

Please send postcards to Choteau Elementary School, 5th Grade, 102 7th Ave. NW, Choteau, MT 59422.

Bowen

Choteau, MT

Gratitude from

Mt. Airy author

Through email interviews I have gotten to know Len Lear, who edits and reports on “Local Life” for the Chestnut Hill Local. As a result of his thoughtful questions, I not only have gotten to know Len, but I have gotten to know myself on a deeper level. A young man in my Unitarian Universalist Church mentioned that we are all large gems illuminated by beams of light (the other people) shining through us.

Len is a beam of light for me. This is a thank you to Len for his support of my teaching and writing. Len has interviewed me three times in the past five years.

Janet Mason

Mt. Airy

Loved article on ‘changing lives’

Thanks a million for taking the time to use your gift of writing to tell Lydia Robinson’s heartfelt story (“CH Community Holiday Parade dancers changing lives,” Jan. 5).

Words can’t express how happy I am to read her life story in print. So I borrowed a few lines from “The Circle of Life”:

“From the day we arrive on the planet, and, blinking, step into the sun, there’s more to see than can ever be seen; more to do than can ever be done.

“There’s far too much to take in here. More to find than can ever be found.

“But the sun rolling high through the sapphire sky keeps grenade and small on the endless sound.

“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all through despair and hope.

“Through faith and love till we find our place on the path unwinding in the circle — the circle of life.”

Joann Frasier–Dasent

Glenside/Laverock