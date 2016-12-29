Crime Report: Dec 17 – 24 Gifts stolen from front porch

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

Dec. 20. Theft at approximately 2 p.m. on the 7700 block of Ardleigh Street. A man told police that packages containing jeans, boots, a car mirror, and games were delivered to his home and an unknown person stole the packages.

Summary: One crime for the week – Theft.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting (PSA 4)

Jan. 18 • 8500 Pickering Ave.

Find out what the status of crime is in your neighborhood. This is a great opportunity to talk to a police officer assigned to your neighborhood. For more information go to https://www.phillypolice.com/districts/14th/index.html.