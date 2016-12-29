Crime Report: Dec 17 – 24 Gifts stolen from front porch

Posted on by Pete Mazzaccaro

 

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

Dec. 20. Theft at approximately 2 p.m. on the 7700 block of Ardleigh Street. A man told police that packages containing jeans, boots, a car mirror, and games were delivered to his home and an unknown person stole the packages.

Summary: One crime for the week – Theft.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting (PSA 4)

Jan. 18 • 8500 Pickering Ave.

Find out what the status of crime is in your neighborhood. This is a great opportunity to talk to a police officer assigned to your neighborhood. For more information go to https://www.phillypolice.com/districts/14th/index.html.

 

 



