Crime Report: two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue. A woman told police on Dec. 16, that between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, an unknown person removed a four foot Nutcracker Soldier from the porch of her home. The item is valued at $250.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 9200 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that on two separate dates, an unknown person took two Porta Potties from the construction site. The first theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 6. The second theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 16. The items are valued at $1,000.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – two thefts

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.