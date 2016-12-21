Crime Report: two thefts

Posted on , updated on by Pete Mazzaccaro

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue. A woman told police on Dec. 16, that between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, an unknown person removed a four foot Nutcracker Soldier from the porch of her home. The item is valued at $250.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 9200 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that on two separate dates, an unknown person took two Porta Potties from the construction site. The first theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 6. The second theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 16. The items are valued at $1,000.

 

Summary: Two crimes for the week –  two thefts

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.



...