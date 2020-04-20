Philadelphia reports 339 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 339 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 9,553. This large increase over Sunday’s total is partially attributed to a backlog in lab testing; some labs do not report results over the weekend, and it is not clear if the City has received all backlogged results.



City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley also announced five additional fatalities in Philadelphia, which brings the total number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 370. Of the 370 total deaths, 193 (52%) were long-term care facility residents.



There are also, Farley reported, 923 patients with COVID-19 currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,737 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).



The COVID Surge Facility-Liacouras Center (CSF-Liacouras Center) began receiving its first patients today from area medical facilities that are at capacity for beds generally and ICU beds in particular. The facility has been constructed to treat patients 18 and older who are COVID-positive and have been improving in area hospitals but need additional time to fully recover before they can return home. All of the patients transferred to CSF-Liacouras Center are in the final stages of recovery from COVID-19.



“We’ve seen a consistent increase in admissions to area hospitals because of the virus,” Farley said. “We continue to work closely with hospitals in the Philadelphia area to ensure that all patients receive quality care. It’s become clear that treating some patients at the CSF-Liacouras Center will help these hospitals continue to do that. We again thank Temple University for providing the facility and for its tremendous support throughout this process.”



Further information on the COVID Surge Facility-Liacouras Center is available here.