Chestnut Hill celebrates the creation of Peace Park and dedicates memorial to Johanna Sigmund

The Chestnut Hill Rotary in collaboration with International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPTT) and the Chestnut Hill Garden District celebrated the creation of a Peace Park on Thursday, Oct. 10. The pocket park is just one of many such parks in the United States, Canada, Africa and Asia.

The mini park located on the commercial corridor at Germantown Avenue and Mermaid Lane is meant to be an oasis amidst busy urban life – a place people can go to sit, meditate and find peace. A plaque was dedicated in memory of Johanna Sigmund, who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. She was the daughter of Chestnut Hill Rotarian John Sigmund, who introduced peace parks to Philadelphia through his friend Louis D’Amore, Canadian head of the IIPTT. D’Amore discussed the significance of peace parks and talked about the latest peace park being developed on the edge of the demilitarized zone in South Korea.

Other speakers included Larry Schofer, president of the Chestnut Hill Rotary Club, who emphasized that the Rotary motto of “service above self” includes working with the local community.

“The Peace Park is a great local addition to our community and shows what organizations can accomplish by working together,” he said.

Emily Daeschler, of the Chestnut Hill Garden District, said her group will continue to work to beautify the neighborhood and thanked Burke Brothers for their donation of garden care.