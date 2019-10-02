Hill history comes alive in Night of Lights on Oct. 4

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy will host its third annual Night of Lights, co-presented by the Chestnut Hill Business District, on Friday, Oct. 4.

Night of Lights coincides with Chestnut Hill First Fridays, meaning shops will stay open late. Events will take place along Germantown Avenue between Bethlehem Pike and Southampton Avenue from 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

An opening reception will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the newly restored Newsstand (8606 Germantown Ave.) with a “Flip the Switch” ceremony to turn on the lights.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Chestnut Hill’s history by viewing projected historical images and films from the conservancy’s archives through storefront windows and onto exterior walls. They’ll also be able to record family story at oral history station, meet longtime business owners who will tell their shop’s stories, admire vintage cars and listen to the sounds of street musicians, shop the boutiques and dine at the restaurants during the extended hours.

Visit CHConservancy.org for the most updated information.