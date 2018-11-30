Friends of Abolition Hall appeals Whitemarsh Supervisors’ decision

by Brendan Sample

After the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors voted to approve construction of an apartment complex on the grounds of Abolition Hall, the Friends of Abolition Hall have filed an official appeal against the board’s decision. The appeal will now go before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

From March to October, the board had held several public meetings on the matter of whether or not to grant Hovnanian a conditional use permit for the property, which is one of several approvals the developers need to build the complex. After hearing arguments from both sides, the board unanimously voted to approve the permit on Thursday, Oct. 25.

The FAH has been opposed to this project on the basis that the apartment complex could cause both short-term and long-term damage to Abolition Hall, Hovenden House and Maulsby Barn – all of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Neighbors have raised concerns over the damage that could be done to the maintenance of the buildings, stormwater management, wetlands, traffic and overall look of the property, among other elements.

In a statement issued by K. Hovnanian Homes, the developer of the apartments, the company emphasized its adherence to the development requirements thus far and expressed its enthusiasm toward continuing the process of getting closer to actual construction.

“Our proposed plan met all of the requirements for the conditional use as indicated by the Supervisors’ unanimous approval,” the statement said. “This included accepting the additional conditions set forth by the Supervisors, which consisted of providing an even greater distance between the townhomes and the historic structures and maximizing open space. We look forward to the next steps by submitting our application for the Land Development phase and eventually moving this plan to fruition for the benefit of the Whitemarsh community.”

