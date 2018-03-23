Gun protest planned for Roxborough on Saturday

by Brendan Sample

As a part of the nationwide March for Our Lives movement to protest gun violence, residents of the Cathedral Village retirement community will be holding a demonstration at the intersection of Ridge and Henry Avenues on March 24 at 11 a.m. Dozens of seniors are expected to gather at the peaceful protest, all driven by the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla. in February.

The protest is being organized by Indivisible Village, a local activist group that is part of the Indivisible Project, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to cultivating grassroots advocacy movements. The Indivisible Village is chaired by the Reverend Richard Fernandez, who is also a resident of Cathedral Village.

“We think it is important that we as grandparents make a public witness, to join with young people and others across the nation in urging or elected representatives to take leadership in enacting new policies to protect all of us from the runaway gun violence that we see in our schools and neighborhoods across this country,” Fernandez said.

In a statement issued by the Indivisible Village, the members outlined the focus of their upcoming movement. Their goal is to “speak out against all gun violence in neighborhoods, sacred places and schools, salute those businesses that are stopping the sale of assault weapons and support effective public policy proposed by elected officials of any party.”

For more information on the Indivisible Project, visit www.indivisible.org.