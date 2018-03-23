Campbell’s Place owners take ownership stake in Paris Bistro

Campbell’s Place owners Rob and Vanessa Mullen announced last week that they have bought a piece of Paris Bistro, 8229 Germantown Ave.

The two will replace Paris Bistro owner Al Paris’ prior partners, Robert and Benjamin Bynum, owners of Center City restaurants Relish, South and Warmdaddy’s. The Bynum’s partnered with Paris when Paris Bistro first opened in 2014.

“Chef Paris and the Mullens have shared professional admiration for each other for years, beginning when they would frequent Guru restaurant on South Street and Rococo in Old City,” according to a release circulated by the Mullens. “They are looking forward to the new partnership and expansion of the Paris Bistro culinary program by sharing their knowledge and experiences.”

The Mullens bought Campbell’s Place, 8337 Germantown Ave. , in 2008, turning the neighborhood bar into a well-regarded gastro pub. According to the release, Vanessa Mullens will continue to act as general manager of Campbell’s Place while Rob works with Chef Paris to expand the menu at Paris Bistro. – PM