SCH softball champs return team intact

Last year, the Blue Devils of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy won the Inter-Ac League championship outright for the first time in program history. This spring, the bad news for the other league schools is that there wasn’t a single senior on the SCH roster in 2017.

Leading the large group of returning players are the senior tri-captains, third baseman Rachel Kazlauskas, catcher Lucy Lamb and pitcher Kayla McTamney.

Last year, in the event of an injury to McTamney, the Blue Devils’ back-up plan was, for the most part, “let’s hope Kayla doesn’t get hurt.” This year there is a strong new addition to the SCH pitching circle, sophomore Kylie Woloshyn. A transfer from Council Rock South High School, Woloshyn is a travel team veteran from the Banshees organization.

Colebe Oliver and Sena Houessou-Adin are juniors who’ve been with the varsity since they were freshmen. Oliver is a powerful slugger, and Houessou-Adin knows something about stopping a ball, since she’s been the starter in goal for SCH’s highly successful soccer team.

Two other current 11th-graders joined the softball squad last spring. Mo’ne Davis, the former Little League sensation, transitioned over from hardball, and Steph DeAngelis transferred in to Springside Chestnut Hill.

All five sophomores on the team – Alysa Akins, Becca Arnold, Erin Fennessy, Maddie Niebish and Katie Reagan – arrived at SCH last year and made the varsity squad right away as ninth-graders.

Head coach Stephanie Mill is now entering her 18th-season with the ball club, and it’s the sixth go-round for assistant Jack Parks. The school is also fielding a full 13-member junior varsity team this spring under coaches Megan O’Rourke and Jen Parker.

Over spring break, the Blue Devils will travel to the Cal Ripken Experience complex in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., where they will face teams from Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.