Women gather in Flourtown to plan campaign against gun violence

by Stacia Friedman

Within days of the Parkland school shooting, I joined the Philadelphia Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a nonpartisan movement demanding reasonable solutions to gun violence. I’m not a mom. But I am a daughter, sister and aunt committed to changing my status from passive observer to activist against mass shootings.

Why now? Why not six years ago when Moms Demand Action first formed in response to the Sandy Hook child massacre? Because the courageous, outspoken students at Stoneman Douglas High School reshaped the national gun control conversation and awakened me from my stupor.

They busted the myth that the NRA can’t be challenged. In a matter of days, Dicks Sporting Goods stopped selling semi-automatics and credit card companies, major retailers and corporations distanced themselves from the NRA. Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and other national chains have banned guns in states with open carry laws. I don’t want to watch from the sidelines. I want to be involved.

When I arrived at my first meeting of the Philadelphia Chapter on Saturday, March 10, at Saint Thomas Church in Flourtown, it took ingenuity to find a parking place. Hundreds of women of all ages filled the huge auditorium to capacity. They were sitting on the floor, standing in the rear and rocking babies in their arms. Many were area educators, teachers from Arcadia University and Upper Dublin High School. Still others came from a distance. A retired, silver-haired woman who had driven from Center City told me, “I’m here for my six grandchildren.”

The majority of attendees were first timers like me. Since the Parkland shooting, Moms Demand Action has grown by 115,000 members nationally. More importantly, after years of not being able to get gun safety legislation passed in Harrisburg, the organization is finally making headway. State Sen. Art Haywood from the 4th District broke it down for us.

“In between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, our state may as well be Alabama. Pennsylvania has the highest NRA membership of any state in the nation,” said Haywood. He recalled a school shooting incident in Cheltenham several years ago that motivated him to urge the Township to divest any and all ties to gun manufacturers. “Look at your 401Ks, your banks, your school boards and demand they divest from the gun industry,” he said. “Make the same demand in Harrisburg of state pensions for teachers and state employees.”

Jill Zipin Esq., vice president of Cease Fire Pennsylvania, an anti-gun violence organization that works with mayors, police chiefs, faith leaders and community leaders, expressed optimism. After years of gun control bills never making it to a vote in Harrisburg, five bills will be voted upon later this month.

At the top of the list is a bill that will require domestic violence abusers to turn in their firearms within 48 hours, as opposed to the current law which allows them to keep guns for 60 days. Sounds like a no-brainer. But, given the conservative leaning of our state, a leaning that helped elect Donald Trump to the Presidency, this is an uphill battle.

Other priorities of Moms Demand Action and Cease Fire PA include closing the deadly loopholes in the background check system, promoting gun safety so children will not be at risk, supporting reasonable limits on where loaded guns are carried and keeping illegal guns off the street.

During the period when they opened the floor to questions, it quickly became apparent that the mothers of Philadelphia want more. “How long are we going to tolerate the insane definition of the Second Amendment?” They asked. “Why are we so afraid of the NRA? Why can’t we ban semi-automatics?” You could feel the electricity. These moms won’t be placated with half-measures.

Christine Licata, leader of MDA’s Philadelphia Chapter, restated her organization’s position. It wasn’t exactly what the audience wanted to hear at first.

“Research has shown that banning semi-automatics isn’t the answer because manufactures have ways of getting around it. The best solution is to ban bump stocks,” she said. “We are a non-partisan organizations and we support the Second Amendment as it stands.”

You could’ve heard a pin drop. The audience expected for a call to ban assault weapons. But Licata explained that there was more to gun control than an easy-to beat ban. And she was clear about how dangerous she believed guns in the home to be.

“Statistics show that guns in the home are more likely to result in injuries, suicide and accidental deaths of family members than in protecting the family,” she said. “Seven to eight children die every day of gun accidents. Our goal is to prevent these tragic incidents from happening through education and training programs.”

Licata seized upon the moment with a call to action.

“Join us for the March in Washington, D.C., on the 24th,” she said. “If you can’t make it to DC, march in Philly. Join us in Harrisburg to let legislators know their constituents are watching. Call or write your state representatives. They are keeping track. Put one of our signs on your lawn or in your window.”

The audience leaned forward, nodding with each suggestion. But it was Licata’s last rallying cry that brought them to their feet, cheering wildly.

“Vote these NRA congressmen out of their seats in November!”

As I made my way through the crowd, the silver-haired woman said with a glint in her eye, “We’re going to get him.” I didn’t ask who. The mothers of Philadelphia will not be silent anymore.