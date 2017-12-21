NW District Planning meeting Jan. 8

The first of three meetings for the city’s Northwest District Plan will take place on Monday, January 8 at the Lutheran Theological Seminary, 7301 Germantown Ave. The planning team headed, by community planner Ian Hegarty, will present a summary of the information gathered so far about land use, demographics, housing, economics, and historic resources. This presentation will be followed by breakout sessions to hear from groups of residents and other stakeholders about strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and barriers.

Many of the issues that the NW District will be looking at, particularly those central to Chestnut Hill, are detailed in the 2017 Residential Conservation, Preservation and Development Study, conducted by the Chestnut Hill Conservancy and the Chestnut Hill Community Association. That study identifies priority areas for conservation to protect the Wissahickon watershed against development pressures and historic properties to save. The study, which is available at the Chestnut Hill Conservancy’s website includes a set of development management tools to help guide future development and a set of maps that illustrate Chestnut Hill’s natural and historic resources.

To see the plan and for links to the city’s Northwest District planning sire, see chconservancy.org/planning