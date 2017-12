Henry J., age 77, on Dec. 13, 2017 of Flourtown. Henry was a cabinet maker his whole life. Son of the late Catherine and Patrick Madden. Brother of Catherine, Patrick, and the late Mary, Daniel, Edward, Thomas, and Kevin. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, Thursday, December 21st at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

(Jacob F. Ruth)