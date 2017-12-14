Holiday Parade returns Dec. 16

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The fifth annual Chestnut Hill Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec 16, on Germantown Avenue from 9 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m. The hour-long procession will begin at Rex Avenue and end just below the Chestnut Hill Hotel, 8229 Germantown Ave.

The parade’s organizer, former Chestnut Hill Community Association president Brien Tilley, said he expects this year’s parade to build off the success of four years of good parades. And what makes it great are the number of local groups that participate.

“We welcome teams, scouts, and musical groups to help us celebrate,” Tilley said. “You can organize your block and join the parade. In 2016, our fourth year, we had 21 groups participate.”

Just what can attendees expect? Tilley said most of the area schools will be marching. Girl and Boy Scout troops will be marching along with bands from area schools, including the Philadelphia University of the Arts. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Choir will march. Mounted police will take part as well as string bands.

The parade will also feature the Santa Claus, who will likely be riding atop a fire truck.

All parade participants will gather at the parking lot of Our Mother of Consolation Church before the parade begins. They will march south along Germantown Avenue and finish at the Chestnut Hill Hotel.

Tilley said he’s still looking for volunteers for the parade.

‘We are looking for volunteers to help us prepare for the parade, and also help the CHCA on parade day,” he said. “Please call our office at 215-248-8810 or email info@chestnuthill.org if you are interested.”