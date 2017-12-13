Myron Hallock, business owner

Myron Hallock, 82, owner of a company that represented educational publishers, died Dec. 5 at his home in Wyndmoor.

Mr. Hallock’s firm, The School Shelf, represented publishers in the areas of pre-school, K-12, post secondary and adult education. He started the firm after working in sales for educational publishers.

Earlier, Mr. Hallock held a variety of positions with YMCAs, serving as swim team coach, aquatics director, youth director, resident camp director, conference center director, program director and executive director.

He also served as president of the Eastern Pennsylvania Competitive Swimming League and conducted classes for swimming officials. He was himself a PIAA swimming official, a certified Red Cross Instructor and a YMCA-certified swimming instructor.

Mr. Hallock was an active member of Christ Ascension Lutheran Church in Chestnut Hill, serving on the Church Council as Property Point Person, as Treasurer, as a member of the Child Care Committee, the Finance Committee, the Elder Diner Committee and the Altar Guild. He also was an usher and chaired fundraisers.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters Bonnie, Barbara Ann Helmich, Melinda and Merri Beth Hallock; sons Tony Agostinelli, Mark Agostinelli and Matthew Agostinelli; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Mr. Hallock’s first wife, Martha Lee, preceded him in death.

A memorial service was held Friday, Dec. 8, at Christ Ascension Lutheran Church – WF