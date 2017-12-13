CLOSEUP: Vet memories

by Brian Rudnick

Chestnut Hill resident and Philly sports fan Ed Driscoll laughs as he browses the humorous sports-themed T-shirt rack outside the Serendipity, 8506 Germantown Ave. One with a drawing of the since demolished Veterans Stadium and the words “The Vet – Pride, Pretzel, Prison – 1971 to 2003” recalls to him some good times but mostly tough football memories like the Eagles loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And he recounts the indignities The Vet inflicted on fans like the terrible bathrooms and seating, freezing in long lines and pretzel wrappers swirling around the stadium. In retrospect, he’s philosophical. “It was probably one of the worst stadiums ever built on the planet, but it was our stadium, which is what really mattered,” he said.