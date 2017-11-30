Community Assn. hires a new  executive director

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The Chestnut Hill Community Association announced last week that it had chosen a new person to lead the organization: Mt. Airy resident Anne McNiff.

McNiff will leave her current position as foundation manager at Chubb Charitable Foundation, where she has worked for six years. Prior to her position at Chubb, McNiff worked as development officer for Eisenhower Fellowships and as the director of Devereux Life Management Services, a company she was with for 18 years.

She has a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Penn State and a master’s in organizational management from Antioch University in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“Anne has more than 20 years of experience with a proven record of success in nonprofit management, developing strategic alliances, grant development, legislative advocacy, and obtaining program funding, said Chestnut Hill Community Association president Laura Lucas. “Anne is a Mt. Airy resident and shares our love of all things Chestnut Hill.”

McNiff follows Ryan Rosenbaum who left the executive director position in early September. She will begin on Monday, Dec. 11.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to working closely with the board, volunteers, and staff to continue the great work of CHCA and to help the organization realize its vision and mission going into 2018 and beyond,” McNiff told the Local.

