Karen B. MacDonald, teacher and food service director

Karen B. McDonald, 68, formerly of Erdenheim and Worcester, a retired teacher and food service director, died Nov. 20 of early onset Parkinson’s disease and Parkinson’s related dementia at St. Mary Manor in Lansdale.

Mrs. MacDonald retired in 2005 as director of food services at Springside School, where she had worked for two decades. Earlier she had taught home economics at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

Born in Woodbury Heights, N.J., she was a graduate of Woodbury High School and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Drexel University.

She is survived by her husband, Craig MacDonald; a daughter, Lauren Southerden; and one granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 2, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 877 Street Road, Southampton, with interment private. Memorial donations may be made to Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118, Attn: Development Office. Please include “Johanna Sigmund Scholarship Fund” on the memo line. – WF