WILLIAM, age 83, formerly of Chestnut Hill. Survived by his wife Mitzi, daughters Elisabeth Trejo (Robert), Madeline (Tom Crochunis), Ann (Melissa Orner), and 4 grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, November 25th, 1:30PM at Cathedral Village, Roxborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Cathedral Village Library poetry collection.