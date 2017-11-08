CHERYL H. OSBORNE, financial advisor

Cheryl has begun her next journey, as she passed away peacefully from this earth on September 22nd, after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home in Chestnut Hill.

Born in Long Branch, NJ, on November 2, 1946, Cheryl graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1967. She married Jim the following year in New Jersey, and they began their 49 years together in Seattle, where Brian was born in 1972. They returned to New Jersey that same year, and celebrated the arrival of John in 1974, as Cheryl concentrated on being an amazing mother.

The family moved to SW Florida in 1977. Cheryl began her career as a financial advisor in Ft. Myers, with IDS Financial Services (now Ameriprise Financial) in 1985. During her 32 years at Ameriprise, she was the recipient of many honors and industry awards.

In 2013, Cheryl and Jim purchased their home in Chestnut Hill to be close to their family, using it initially in the summers until recently, when they retired from their businesses, and began spending more time here. She was an ardent supporter of the Harry Chapin food bank , The Literacy Council of Bonita Springs, and the Latchkey League , all in SW Florida.

All who knew her loved her—with her beautiful smile, upbeat spirit and wonderful sense of humor. She was a constant beacon of light to all those with whom she came in contact. Her thoughtful, caring way, and her inquiring mind, were always an inspiration. Cheryl had a passion for cooking, especially when family got together. Time with family meant the world to her. In her life, she strived to be completely present. Always.

The family requests memorial donations in her memory be made to Penn Wissahickon Hospice. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Brian (Tara), son John (Coralie), grandchildren Lola, Sadie and Bowie, her mother, Gloria Henneberry, her brother Jamie Henneberry, and her Aunt, Andrea Giordano. Her life, too short, but well lived was celebrated October 7, with family and close friends at the Chateau, Chestnut Hill College.